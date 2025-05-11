‘Bharat Sindoor’ MSME Park launched in Andhra

NELLORE: In a blend of economic vision and patriotic fervour, the State has witnessed the launch of the Bharat Sindoor MSME park in Nellore rural constituency. Spread across 60 acres, the park promises to generate employment for local youth while standing as a tribute to the valour of Indian soldiers and the dignity of Indian womanhood.

Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with TDP Nellore rural In-charge Giridhar Reddy, inaugurated the Bharat Sindoor MSME park at Amancherla on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy said that the MSME park symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India and echoes the nation’s collective resilience.

“This park is a step toward empowering unemployed youth with new job opportunities. The name ‘Bharat Sindoor’ reflects the resilience and spirit of our nation, as suggested by our Chief Minister,’ said Sridhar Reddy.

The MLA condemned recent terrorist attacks attributed to Pakistan-backed extremists. “Pakistan’s cowardly attempts to destabilise our nation are shameful. The ‘Red’ they wish to spread is not blood-it is the sindoor on the foreheads of Indian women, the very symbol of our nation’s dignity,” he said.

He invoked “Operation Sindoor,” India’s decisive military response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and issued a stern warning to hostile elements.

While urging for peaceful coexistence, Reddy made it clear that India will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty. “To those who killed innocent civilians and tried to wipe off the sindhoor from our women’s foreheads-your answer has come through Operation Sindoor. Reform now, or face consequences. The day is not far when Pakistan could disappear from the world map,’ said Sridhar Reddy.