BJP renders Hanuman Chalisa to support Army in Andhra

As solidarity to the Indian Army, BJP leaders recite Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Tirupati on Saturday
As solidarity to the Indian Army, BJP leaders recite Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Tirupati on Saturday
TIRUPATI: BJP leaders, including Tirupati district president Smanchi Srinivas, MLC Somu Veerraju, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, participated in a Hanuman Chalisa recitation at the Anjaneya temple in the city on Saturday to express solidarity with the Indian Army.

Speaking to the media, the leaders said they prayed for the well-being of the armed forces and condemned the unprovoked attacks by the Pakistan Army on border states.

They emphasised the need for unity and divine blessings to strengthen the country’s defence forces.

