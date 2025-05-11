CPM criticises P4 scheme of CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu on Saturday criticised the State government’s Operation Kagar, despite Maoists expressing readiness for talks. Speaking to the media during the State committee meeting, he condemned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘P4’ scheme, calling it an attempt to hand over the poor to corporate forces.

Raghavulu also denounced the Central government’s alleged crackdown on press freedom, citing the blocking of news portals, journalists’ platforms, and social media accounts. He demanded immediate unblocking of the restricted platforms.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao called for the cancellation of long-term power purchase agreements with private firms, claiming they imposed a financial burden on the public. He accused the TDP of abandoning its secular stance and aligning with the BJP’s agenda. Rao criticised the government for neglecting issues beyond the capital city of Amaravati and the Polavaram project. CPI(M) leaders V Nagaraju and Kandarapu Murali were also present at the press conference.