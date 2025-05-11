Let us face challenges with spirit of Nation First: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the people of Andhra Pradesh will stand solidly in support of any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to protect the integrity of the nation. “Regardless of circumstances, we must protect the nation with the spirit of Nation First. It is the responsibility of every individual in India to remain united in the face of any challenge,” he asserted.

Naidu expressed deep concern that global peace is under siege from terrorism, which is creating instability and economic distress in countries across the world.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at an Interfaith Programme organised by Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Referring to the horrific incident at Pahalgam, Naidu said terrorists carried out a brutal massacre, killing 26 innocent people.

“This was not just an attack on tourists. It was an assault on national peace and stability,” the Chief Minister observed.

He noted that the people across communities and faiths have unanimously condemned the terror attack, and hailed Operation Sindoor.

India never intends to harm any other nation, but won’t spare terrorists: CM

“No one can ease the pain of the families who lost their loved ones. Among the victims were two tourists from our own State. India is waging a serious fight against terrorism. Following the Pahalgam attack, border tensions have persisted for the past six days,” he said.

Naidu lauded the Indian Army for their valiant fight under these tense conditions, and mentioned that both soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in this conflict. One such braveheart was Murali Naik, an Army Jawan from Andhra Pradesh. “India never intends to harm any other nation. But we will give a strong response to anyone who challenges our sovereignty,” he averred.

“Terrorism and extremism that hurt innocent people will never be tolerated. People from every community have come forward, and said they stand for the nation. While democracy allows differences in opinion, there has never been a time when we hesitated to come together for the sake of our State or nation,” Naidu said.