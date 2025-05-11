Martyred Jawan’s body reaches Andhra Pradesh's Sathya Sai village

ANANTAPUR: The mortal remains of Army Jawan M Murali Naik were brought to his native village Kalli Thanda in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district at 10 pm on Saturday.
The last rites of the Jawan martyred during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Kashmir, will be performed with official honours on Sunday morning. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and several other Ministers will visit Kalli Thanda on Sunday to pay homage to Murali Naik.
The body reached Bangalore airport around 2 pm, and from there it was taken to his native place by road in a procession. A large number of people participated in the procession. People also congregated at road junctions in large numbers to offer tributes to the martyred Jawan, and it took several hours to reach his native village Kalli Thanda. BC Welfare Minister S Savitha took part in the procession from Bengaluru to his residence.
Several people’s representatives from the erstwhile combined Anantapur district also joined the procession from Kodikonda check post to Murali Naik’s native village.
Since Saturday morning, many public representatives, and leaders from various political parties visited the house of Murali Naik to console his parents Sriram Naik and Jyotibai. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samanta visited Kalli Thanda, and consoled the bereaved parents.
He assured Murali Naik’s parents that he would stand by them and extend all support. Singer Mangli from Gooty in Anantapur district also consoled them.
Murali Naik’s relatives, friends and schoolmates visited the house. They recalled their childhood memories with Murali Naik.
All arrangements have been made for the conduct of Murali Naik’s last rites in Kalli Thanda. People will pay their homage to the martyred Jawan from 6 to 8 am on Sunday. After the Army officials pay their last respects, public representatives and higher officials will pay their homage.
The funeral procession will begin at 10 am. Police and soldiers will perform a gun salute at 11.30 am. Later, the national flag will be presented to the parents of Murali Naik by military officials. After that, the funeral ceremony will be completed by his family members in a traditional manner.