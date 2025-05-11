Martyred Jawan’s body reaches Andhra Pradesh's Sathya Sai village

ANANTAPUR: The mortal remains of Army Jawan M Murali Naik were brought to his native village Kalli Thanda in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district at 10 pm on Saturday.

The last rites of the Jawan martyred during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Kashmir, will be performed with official honours on Sunday morning. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and several other Ministers will visit Kalli Thanda on Sunday to pay homage to Murali Naik.

The body reached Bangalore airport around 2 pm, and from there it was taken to his native place by road in a procession. A large number of people participated in the procession. People also congregated at road junctions in large numbers to offer tributes to the martyred Jawan, and it took several hours to reach his native village Kalli Thanda. BC Welfare Minister S Savitha took part in the procession from Bengaluru to his residence.

Several people’s representatives from the erstwhile combined Anantapur district also joined the procession from Kodikonda check post to Murali Naik’s native village.