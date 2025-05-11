Olympian Jyothi Yarraji to represent India at Asian Athletics Championships

VISAKHAPATNAM: Olympian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji from Vizag has been selected for the Indian women’s squad for the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, to be held from May 27 to 31 in Gumi, South Korea. The Athletics Federation of India announced the squad on Thursday.

Jyothi’s selection was widely lauded by the Visakhapatnam District Athletics Association, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, and District Sports Development Officer June Gallyut.

Her talent was spotted at Port High School, and she joined the Sports Authority of India hostel in 2016, training under Olympian N Ramesh. In 2021, with Reliance Foundation’s sponsorship, she began training under British coach James Hillier at the Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre.

Jyothi, the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, receive Arjuna Award in 2024. She broke the national record in 100m hurdles in 2022 within 13.23 seconds.

Her key achievements include gold in the 100m hurdles and silver in the 200m at the 2023 Asian Championships.