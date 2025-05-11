Stone laid for Rs 12-crore flatted factory complex in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a flatted factory complex at the APIIC MSME Park near Bhagat Singh Colony.

The G+2 industrial facility, being developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, aims to support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and generate employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Narayana said the NDA government is committed to industrial development across all 175 constituencies in the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to nurture entrepreneurship in every household, he said, adding that comprehensive incentives will be provided to aspiring industrialists.

The flatted factory complex, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, will house 26 industrial units. Spread across 2.4 acres, the G+2 building will have seven units on the ground floor, nine on the first floor, and 10 on the second floor. Each unit will have access to essential infrastructure, including water, power, and transport facilities.

Minister Narayana emphasised that the project will particularly focus on empowering underprivileged women, enabling them to become successful entrepreneurs.

NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, RTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, and other officials were present.