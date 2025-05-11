Strict ban on flying private drones in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harsha Vardhan Raju on Saturday announced a strict ban on unauthorised drone operations across the district, citing heightened national security concerns.

Speaking to TNIE, the SP said the ban would come into force from Sunday in view of the war-like situation and increased threat perception at sensitive locations including Tirumala, Sriharikota rocket launch centre (SHAR), and Tirupati International Airport. He stated that no private drone flights would be permitted unless authorised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Our study revealed that most drone operators lack proper DGCA licences and training. Given the security risk, we are imposing a complete ban,” he said.

He added that the Tirupati Police had already begun tracking unauthorised drone activity and collecting detailed information on operators. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for enforcement would be issued to all personnel.

Security intensified at strategic locations

In response to the high alert issued by the Government of India, security has been tightened at critical infrastructure including the Tirumala temple, the SHAR, and Tirupati International Airport.

The SP said mock drills had been conducted over the past two days in coordination with the CISF, OCTOPUS commando units, Armed Reserve, and Civil Police forces. A permanent armed police outpost would soon be established outside Tirupati Airport, he confirmed.