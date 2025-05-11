Three labourers killed as granite-laden lorry overturns in Andhra's Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Three labourers died on Saturday morning when a lorry carrying granite slabs overturned near Thimma Rajupalem in Parchur mandal of Bapatla district.

The vehicle, transporting granite from Martur to Guntur via Chilakaluripet and Parchur, reportedly lost control and overturned. The victims — Palaparthi Srinu (25) and Thalluri Prabhudas (37) from Martur, and Thammuluri Surendra (26) from Nuthalapadu — were seated atop the granite slabs and were crushed when the heavy sheets collapsed during the accident.

The local community was shocked by the incident. Residents immediately alerted authorities, and police, along with locals, rushed to the scene. Rescue personnel used a crane to lift the granite and retrieve the bodies. All three were declared dead at the scene.

Police have since identified and handed over the bodies to the victims’ families. Officials registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The tragedy has raised renewed concerns over unsafe transport practices involving labourers.