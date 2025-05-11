Andhra Pradesh

Three labourers killed as granite-laden lorry overturns in Andhra's Bapatla district

The vehicle transporting granite from Martur to Guntur via Chilakaluripet and Parchur reportedly lost control and overturned, killing three labourers who were seated atop the granite.
Three people died in a road accident when a tractor carrying granite slabs overturned in Thimmarajupalem village in Bapatla district on Saturday morning.
Three people died in a road accident when a tractor carrying granite slabs overturned in Thimmarajupalem village in Bapatla district on Saturday morning. Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUNTUR: Three labourers died on Saturday morning when a lorry carrying granite slabs overturned near Thimma Rajupalem in Parchur mandal of Bapatla district.

The vehicle, transporting granite from Martur to Guntur via Chilakaluripet and Parchur, reportedly lost control and overturned. The victims — Palaparthi Srinu (25) and Thalluri Prabhudas (37) from Martur, and Thammuluri Surendra (26) from Nuthalapadu — were seated atop the granite slabs and were crushed when the heavy sheets collapsed during the accident.

The local community was shocked by the incident. Residents immediately alerted authorities, and police, along with locals, rushed to the scene. Rescue personnel used a crane to lift the granite and retrieve the bodies. All three were declared dead at the scene.

Police have since identified and handed over the bodies to the victims’ families. Officials registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The tragedy has raised renewed concerns over unsafe transport practices involving labourers.

Accident
death
lorry

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com