Yellow sewing machines are financed by me, says Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Saturday refuted allegations by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party’s social media handles regarding the distribution of yellow-painted sewing machines to women in Mangalagiri constituency. Lokesh clarified that the machines were distributed using his personal funds before he became an MLA.

Taking to ‘X,’ Lokesh accused Jagan of neglecting the public during his tenure as Chief Minister, focusing solely on amassing wealth instead of welfare. He asserted that the sewing machines were part of his ‘Stree Shakti’ initiative, aimed at empowering women, weavers, goldsmiths, and petty vendors in Mangalagiri through self-employment.

“I was not an MLA then. Being a TDP leader, I took the initiative to empower the people, using my personal funds to support women aspiring for self-reliance. Every rupee spent came from my pocket, not from the public exchequer,” Lokesh said.

After inaugurating the Mangalagiri Stree Shakti Centre on June 20, 2022, as many as 3,508 women received training and sewing machines free of cost, he said. Lokesh emphasised that the yellow colour was chosen as a symbol of good fortune and not as a party marker.

Lokesh slammed Jagan for allegedly misusing public funds to promote party symbols and colours. “Unlike you, we have no intention of painting government schemes with party colours,” he said, dismissing the allegations as false propaganda. “Your lies are temporary, but our truth is permanent,” Lokesh remarked, urging the public to see through the false narrative propagated by the YSRCP.

Lokesh reiterated that the initiative was executed without discrimination based on caste or religion, aiming solely to empower women in the constituency.