3,000 teachers to be transferred before DSC appointments in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Under the State’s new school education policy, the Prakasam District Education Office has identified 3,195 teachers eligible for transfer. Of these, 3,175 teachers have completed eight years of service at their current schools, placing them in the compulsory transfer category. Additionally, 20 Grade-2 Head Masters who have completed five years at their current postings will also be transferred.

District Education Officer A Kiran Kumar said the transfer process must be completed before the DSC appointments, prompting the DEO office to expedite operations. To verify the actual vacancy positions in schools, eight teams have been formed, each covering seven mandals under the supervision of MEOs or senior headmasters. Each team includes a sectoral officer and a data entry operator to ensure accurate data collection.

After initial inspections, a second phase verification will be conducted, followed by a district-level review to confirm the final number of teacher vacancies. The exercise, being carried out at the DRR Municipal High School premises, is expected to conclude by May 13. “Based on these figures, the counselling process will proceed,” DEO Kiran Kumar said.