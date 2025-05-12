Andhra CM Naidu underlines role of tech in shaping future

VIJAYAWADA: On National Technology Day, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu underscored the transformative impact of technology on governance and development. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, he emphasised how advancements in agriculture, artificial intelligence (AI), and other sectors are enhancing productivity and addressing critical challenges, highlighting technology’s role in improving lives and shaping the future.

Marking the 26th anniversary of India’s 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, Naidu reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to harnessing advanced technologies for a sustainable and inclusive future.

A key initiative in this direction is the development of Quantum Valley in Amaravati, set to position the state as a global quantum research hub.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park, scheduled for inauguration in January 2026, will house a 156-qubit Heron processor system, India’s most powerful quantum computer, developed in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T.

Naidu’s statement aligns with India’s National Quantum Mission and the broader focus on technological self-reliance, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised India’s advancements in space, AI, and green technology.

“The world is watching India rise, and now is our time to lead the next global wave of innovation,” Naidu said, highlighting the State’s vision for inclusive, tech-driven growth and its strategic focus on quantum computing as a pivotal area for future progress.