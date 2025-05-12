Andhra Pradesh meets power demand without cuts, energy wastage; dip in consumption

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh successfully met electricity demand without power cuts or energy wastage during two critical 40-day periods—April 1–30, 2024, and April 1 to May 10, 2025—according to data from the Load Monitoring Cell of the Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO).

Despite a steady power supply, the State recorded lower electricity consumption in 2025 due to brief rain spells and reduced usage by the ferro alloys sector, a senior energy department official said.

In April 2024, APTRANSCO reported an average daily consumption of 248 million units (MU), sufficient to power households, agriculture, and industries statewide. The highest usage was 248 MU from April 5 to April 30, while the lowest was 239 MU on April 1. Peak demand averaged 12,974 megawatts (MW), maintaining a steady 12,994 MW for most of the month.

However, in April 2025, electricity usage dropped to 238 MU per day, 10 MU less than the previous year. The highest usage was 245 MU on April 2, and the lowest was 225 MU on April 5. By mid-April, daily consumption stabilized at 240 MU. Peak demand also fell, averaging 11,567 MW—a reduction of 11% from April 2024’s 12,974 MW peak. The highest demand in April 2025 was 12,435 MW on April 2, while the lowest was 11,262 MW on April 4.