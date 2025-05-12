Andhra Pradesh meets power demand without cuts, energy wastage; dip in consumption

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh successfully met electricity demand without power cuts or energy wastage during two critical 40-day periods—April 1–30, 2024, and April 1 to May 10, 2025—according to data from the Load Monitoring Cell of the Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO).
Despite a steady power supply, the State recorded lower electricity consumption in 2025 due to brief rain spells and reduced usage by the ferro alloys sector, a senior energy department official said.
In April 2024, APTRANSCO reported an average daily consumption of 248 million units (MU), sufficient to power households, agriculture, and industries statewide. The highest usage was 248 MU from April 5 to April 30, while the lowest was 239 MU on April 1. Peak demand averaged 12,974 megawatts (MW), maintaining a steady 12,994 MW for most of the month.
However, in April 2025, electricity usage dropped to 238 MU per day, 10 MU less than the previous year. The highest usage was 245 MU on April 2, and the lowest was 225 MU on April 5. By mid-April, daily consumption stabilized at 240 MU. Peak demand also fell, averaging 11,567 MW—a reduction of 11% from April 2024’s 12,974 MW peak. The highest demand in April 2025 was 12,435 MW on April 2, while the lowest was 11,262 MW on April 4.
During May 1 to May 10, 2025, power consumption declined further, averaging 223 MU per day—15 MU less than in April 2025 and 25 MU less than in April 2024. The lowest usage was 199 MU on May 4, with the highest at 229 MU on May 6. By May 7, consumption stabilised between 224–226 MU daily. Peak demand during this period averaged 10,816 MW, ranging from 9,438 MW on May 4 to 11,854 MW on May 3.
Overall, April 2025’s average consumption was 238 MU per day, 4% lower than April 2024’s 248 MU per day. Including May, the average consumption dropped 6%. Peak demand in April 2025 was 11,567 MW, down 11% from 2024’s 12,974 MW.
A senior official attributed the reduced consumption to brief rain spells that cooled temperatures and lessened the need for fans and air conditioners. Additionally, the ferro alloys sector, a major power consumer, reduced usage, further decreasing demand. Energy-saving initiatives like LED lights and efficient pumps also contributed to the decline.
APTRANSCO’s Load Monitoring Cell reported that the State’s electricity came from a mix of sources. Coal and Gas Plants provided the bulk of power, delivering up to 111 MU in April 2025 and 107 MU in April 2024. Hydropower from dams contributed 10.5 MU in April 2025 and 6.5 MU in May 2025. Solar and wind power generated 109 MU in April 2024 and 103 MU in May 2025.
Despite the lower demand, APTRANSCO maintained a balanced power supply without requiring extra storage, reflecting its efficient planning and strategic management of electricity distribution across the state, from Anantapur to Srikakulam.