Andhra registered 22.2% surge in number of deaths in 2021: Report

VIJAYAWADA: The Civil Registration System (CRS) in Andhra Pradesh recorded a notable rise in the number of both births and deaths in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report released by the Vital Statistics of India.
The report, compiled under the supervision of Registrar General of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, presents a comprehensive account of registered births, deaths, stillbirths, and infant deaths across States and Union Territories.
The statistics not only reflect demographic trends but also form the foundation for policy planning in healthcare, education, and welfare schemes.
In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of births registered rose from 7,14,017 in 2020 to 7,37,189 in 2021, an increase of 23,172, or approximately 3.2%.
A similar upward trend was seen in death registrations, which jumped significantly from 4,55,000 in 2020 to 5,56,102 in 2021, marking a sharp increase of 1,01,102 deaths, or a 22.2% rise.
While the rise in birth registrations is attributed to improved awareness and outreach, the steep climb in death registrations coincides with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated several parts of the country in 2021.
EG records highest number of births and deaths
District-wise, East Godavari recorded the highest number of births in 2021 with 74,765 registrations, followed by Kurnool (88,914) and Guntur (67,565).
In contrast, Vizianagaram (32,023) and Srikakulam (36,290) saw the lowest birth registrations.
On the mortality front, East Godavari again led with 67,406 death registrations, followed by Guntur (63,872) and Krishna (56,317). The lowest numbers came from Vizianagaram (23,657) and Srikakulam (28,034).
The State witnessed a significant spike in infant deaths in 2021 compared to the previous year. The number of infant deaths registered rose by over 44%, from 5,247 in 2020 to 7,541 in 2021.
This alarming increase includes both rural and urban regions. In rural areas, registered infant deaths climbed from 613 in 2020 to 686 in 2021. Urban areas, however, saw a much steeper rise from 4,634 to 6,855 during the same period.
The urban share of infant mortality continues to dominate, accounting for over 90% of the increase.
Mritunjay Kumar Narayan stated that “births and deaths are the two most important vital events that define the life of an individual,” and that registration ensures legal identity and is essential for informed governance.
He urged timely reporting under the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969, which mandates that events be registered within 21 days.
According to the Act, delayed registrations (after 21 days) are permitted under specific conditions, with prescribed fees and required approvals.