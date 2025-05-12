Andhra registered 22.2% surge in number of deaths in 2021: Report

VIJAYAWADA: The Civil Registration System (CRS) in Andhra Pradesh recorded a notable rise in the number of both births and deaths in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report released by the Vital Statistics of India.

The report, compiled under the supervision of Registrar General of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, presents a comprehensive account of registered births, deaths, stillbirths, and infant deaths across States and Union Territories.

The statistics not only reflect demographic trends but also form the foundation for policy planning in healthcare, education, and welfare schemes.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of births registered rose from 7,14,017 in 2020 to 7,37,189 in 2021, an increase of 23,172, or approximately 3.2%.

A similar upward trend was seen in death registrations, which jumped significantly from 4,55,000 in 2020 to 5,56,102 in 2021, marking a sharp increase of 1,01,102 deaths, or a 22.2% rise.

While the rise in birth registrations is attributed to improved awareness and outreach, the steep climb in death registrations coincides with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated several parts of the country in 2021.