Andhra's Havelock Bridge set for Rs 46 crore transformation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Central government has sanctioned Rs 46 crore under the Akhanda Godavari project to develop the historic Havelock Bridge in Rajamahendravaram into a major tourism destination. As part of the project, authorities will also redevelop Pushkar Ghat. The funding falls under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investments (SASCI).

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the initiative would enhance the visual appeal of the bridge while boosting tourism and generating jobs for local youth. “This project is a game changer for the Godavari region,” he said. The Havelock Bridge, built on 56 pillars and spanning 2.9 km across the Godavari River, served as a vital railway link for over a century before its decommissioning in 1997.

Experts from IIT Madras have conducted a detailed structural analysis of the bridge, adjacent Bridge Lanka, and surrounding areas. The East Godavari District Administration and the Municipal Corporation await the final structural stability report.