Andhra's Havelock Bridge set for Rs 46 crore transformation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Central government has sanctioned Rs 46 crore under the Akhanda Godavari project to develop the historic Havelock Bridge in Rajamahendravaram into a major tourism destination. As part of the project, authorities will also redevelop Pushkar Ghat. The funding falls under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investments (SASCI).
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the initiative would enhance the visual appeal of the bridge while boosting tourism and generating jobs for local youth. “This project is a game changer for the Godavari region,” he said. The Havelock Bridge, built on 56 pillars and spanning 2.9 km across the Godavari River, served as a vital railway link for over a century before its decommissioning in 1997.
Experts from IIT Madras have conducted a detailed structural analysis of the bridge, adjacent Bridge Lanka, and surrounding areas. The East Godavari District Administration and the Municipal Corporation await the final structural stability report.
District Collector P Prasanthi told TNIE that 116.97 acres in Bridge Lanka, next to the bridge, have been earmarked for eco-tourism. She confirmed the state government has already acquired the Havelock Bridge. An additional 1,044 square metres of railway land is pending acquisition in exchange mode from railway authorities.
Despite repeated proposals over three decades, the project had faced delays. However, with the return of the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in 2024, there is renewed optimism for its timely completion.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) outlines nine tourism components on the Rajamahendravaram side, including a ferry terminal, parking zone, ropeway station, floating restaurant, temple complex, fountain, and statue. Bridge Lanka will feature adventure and water sports, glamping sites, a luxury resort, amusement park, houseboat pier, golf course, camping area, commercial and shopping spaces, and landscaped zones.
The Kovvur end of the bridge will host a ropeway station, parking area, indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, a convention centre, a budget resort, and a ferry terminal.