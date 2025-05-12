Andhra's Ongole MLA lays foundation stone for Rs 1 crore infra projects

ONGOLE: Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 crore under the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits on Sunday. OMC Mayor G Sujatha, Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao, and other officials were present.

As part of the development activities, the MLA laid the foundation stone for the construction of a central divider costing Rs 85 lakh along the Ongole South Bypass Road-Summer Storage Tank. The divider is expected to improve pedestrian safety, particularly for morning walkers using the tank bund track.

Additionally, Janardhana Rao inaugurated a completed Rs 14 lakh CC drain project in the 46th Division covering Kurnool Road and Alluri Sitarama Raju Nagar, aimed at addressing drainage issues in the area.

Venkateswara Rao stated that a separate drinking water pipeline costing Rs 70 lakh for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been completed and will be inaugurated soon to meet the school’s drinking water requirements.

“These projects are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve living conditions in Ongole,” he said.