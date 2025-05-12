Cops launch cordon, search op in Andhra's Palnadu to counter criminal activity

GUNTUR: In a pre-dawn operation targeting anti-social elements, police conducted a large-scale cordon and search operation in the SRKT area under Narasaraopet Rural Police Station limits. The crackdown, initiated at 4.30 am on the instructions of Palnadu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, aimed to maintain public safety and curb criminal activity.

The operation, led by Narasaraopet DSP Nageswara Rao, involved four Circle Inspectors, 14 Sub-Inspectors, regular police personnel, and members of the Anti-Naxal Squad (ANS).

Teams inspected homes and vehicles, verifying identities and searching for suspicious items.

Police seized 41 motorcycles, one car, and one auto-rickshaw, all lacking valid documentation. Additionally, 10 metal rods and knives, suspected to be intended for unlawful use, were recovered. Officials stated that further investigation would determine any criminal connections.

DSP Nageswara Rao emphasised that the operation aimed to identify individuals involved in criminal activities and send a strong message that police are vigilant. “We want to assure the public that we are committed to ensuring their safety and will take strict action against wrongdoers,” he said.

CIs MV Charan (Town I), Haimarao (Town II), P Ramakrishna (Rural), and Ch Lokanatham (Traffic), along with SIs and ANS personnel, participated in the operation. Police confirmed that such operations would continue regularly.