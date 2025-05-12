Digambara poet urges government to set up stupa for Amaravati ryots, rename Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Digambara poet Nagna Muni has urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to construct a commemorative stupa to honour the farmers who voluntarily contributed 30,000 acres for Amaravati’s development. He suggested inscribing the names of these farmers on a plaque as a gesture of gratitude. He proposed renaming the State as ‘Andhra State’ or ‘Navyandhra State’ to reflect its post-bifurcation identity.

Muni made the appeal while speaking as the chief guest at a literary event held at Balotsav Bhavan on Sunday. The event, presided over by writer Mukkamala Chakradhar, marked the release of two Telugu poetry collections – ‘Bhumi Navvadam Chusanu’ by Amulya Chandu and ‘Life Drama’ by Radhakrishna Karri.

Recalling the essence of Digambara poetry, Nagna Muni stressed their tradition of releasing books through common people like rickshaw pullers and hotel workers to reach the illiterate masses. He said Telugu literature had seen more literary movements than any other language, from revolutionary to Dalit and women’s poetry.