Guntur SP conducts surprise visit to rowdy-sheeters’ houses

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar conducted surprise visits to the homes of rowdy-sheeters and repeat offenders in Tenali to curb crime and promote behavioural reform. The inspections, led by Tenali DSP Janardhan Rao, covered areas such as Ganganammapeta, Pandurangapeta, Aita Nagar, Edla Lingayya Colony, and Chenchupeta.

Interacting with families, the SP urged them to discourage criminal activities and guide their kin toward responsible living. He warned repeat offenders will face strict action, including PD Act enforcement and potential banishment from the town.

Kumar emphasised community cooperation, advising families to report issues to the police rather than resorting to unlawful means. He instructed local police to intensify night patrols, monitor criminal activity, and conduct regular counselling sessions. Officers were also directed to act firmly against public drinking and unnecessary night-time loitering.

The operation involved DSP Janardhan Rao, CIs Ramesh, Ramulu and other officials.