‘Let’s eliminate terrorism’ programme held at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Education of Andhra University (AU) organised ‘Let’s Eliminate Terrorism - Strengthen National Unity - Mera Bharat Mahan’ programme on Sunday, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) vice-chancellor (V-C) D Surya Prakash Rao attended the programme as a chief guest.

Addressing the students, Prof. Rao explained the need for international cooperation to eradicate terrorism, stating that global peace is possible only through its complete elimination. He noted that India’s Operation Sindoor has garnered support from several countries, reflecting a growing global consensus against terrorism. He stressed the importance of a collaborative approach among nations to counter extremist threats, which will continue to hinder national development.

He expressed condolences for the victims of the Kashmiri terrorist attack and extended sympathy to their families. He added that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s technological capability and its preparedness in the defence sector.

He urged citizens to contribute actively towards the nation’s security and development.