New rice card services via WhatsApp: Andhra Minister Nadendla

GUNTUR: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar announced that six essential services related to rice card issuance are now available to the public, with over 72,519 beneficiaries already availing them. From May 15, these services can also be accessed from home via the State’s WhatsApp Governance platform by sending ‘Hello’ to 95523 00009.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Supplies Department camp office in Tenali, the minister stated that since May 8, services such as new rice card applications, bifurcation, address changes, addition or removal of family members, and card surrender have been offered at village and ward secretariats.

From June, eligible applicants completing eKYC will receive smart rice cards containing full family details free of cost. Individuals living alone – including those over 50, separated spouses, orphans, and elderly residents in care homes – will also receive cards. For the first time, the state will issue cards to individuals who have undergone gender transition.

Among the State’s 1.46 crore rice cardholders, around 4.24 crore people have been registered. Exemptions from eKYC include children under five and senior citizens above 80.

Additionally, AAY cards offering 35 kg of rice will be issued to tribal communities like Chenchus and Yanadis, as well as pension-receiving artists in rural areas.