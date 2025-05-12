PDS rice scam uncovered in Andhra's Kakinada district

KAKINADA: A large-scale scam involving the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been uncovered at Rajapudi village in Jaggampeta mandal of Kakinada district on Sunday, where essential rice stocks meant for the poor were illegally diverted for profit.

Acting on a tip-off, Civil Supplies Officer Rudraraju Satyanarayana Raju and Assistant Officer T Prasanna Lakshmi inspected Ration Shop No. 0418015 and discovered only 265 kg of rice instead of the mandated 5,255 kg. The rest had reportedly been replaced with rice chaff, leading to the shop’s immediate seizure.

Investigations revealed that ration dealers had been selling PDS rice to middlemen at Rs 25 per kg, instead of distributing it to beneficiaries. The scam is now suspected to be part of a larger network exploiting the PDS system.