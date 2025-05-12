Severe heatwave conditions likely in 29 mandals of Andhra Pradesh today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Severe heatwave conditions are expected to affect 29 mandals across the State on Monday, with temperatures ranging between 42°C and 43.5°C, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Additionally, moderate heatwave conditions are predicted in 41 more mandals, affecting a total of 70 mandals across various districts.

Districts likely to experience severe heatwave conditions include Srikakulam (six mandals), Vizianagaram (nine), Parvathipuram Manyam (10), Kakinada (three), and East Godavari (one). Moderate heatwave conditions are expected in 41 other mandals, including parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Krishna.

APSDMA MD Ronanki Kurmanath urged the public to take necessary precautions during peak heat hours. On Sunday, temperatures across the State were notably high, with Peddadornala (Prakasam) and Jaggilibonthu (Srikakulam) recording 42.2°C. In total, 144 locations in the state recorded temperatures above 40°C. Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in parts of Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR districts on Monday, with light showers also likely in other areas.