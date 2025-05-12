Visakhapatnam Airport registers double-digit passenger growth in April

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam International Airport recorded an 11.58% increase in passenger traffic and a 7.32% rise in aircraft movements in April 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA). The airport handled 1,906 flights in April 2025, up from 1,776 in April 2024. Passenger numbers rose from 2,19,265 to 2,44,665 during the same period.

Domestic flight movements grew from 1,718 to 1,820, while international operations rose from 58 to 86. Domestic passenger traffic climbed from 2,11,256 to 2,34,864. International footfall increased from 8,009 to 9,801.

APATA credited the growth to the expanding domestic and international connectivity from the city. The association acknowledged the efforts of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat in facilitating this progress. “We thank the minister and the MP for their continuous support in enhancing air connectivity to Visakhapatnam,” APATA said in a statement.

APATA President Dr K Kumar Raja, along with Vice-Presidents O Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, emphasised that Visakhapatnam continues to strengthen its position as a major air travel hub in Andhra Pradesh.