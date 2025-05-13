10,000 Ayushman Mandirs remain shut across Andhra as CHOs go on strike

VIJAYAWADA: Healthcare services in rural the State have come to a standstill as 10,032 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Village Health Clinics) remain partially shut due to an indefinite strike by Community Health Officers (CHOs). The strike, which began on April 18, has left lakhs of villagers without access to basic medical care.

The CHOs, all BSc Nursing graduates recruited under the National Health Mission (NHM), are demanding regularisation of services and overdue pay revision. Despite serving for over five years, they claim their salaries have not been enhanced, unlike other NHM employees who received a 23% hike last year.

“CHOs in the State under NHM have been on strike for 14 days demanding a pay revision, which has been denied for the last six years,” said Niranjan, President of the AP Mid-Level Health Providers/Community Health Officers Association (APMCA). “We also seek resolution of other issues like incentive dues, rental arrears, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) restoration, and administrative delays.”

The government directed Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and ASHA workers to step in during the strike. However, patients allege that these staffers are irregular or unavailable in many villages, further compounding the crisis.