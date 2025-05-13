Andhra government acts swiftly to bring back students from border states

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a swift operation to safely bring back its students studying in border states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the state government is providing shelter, food, and logistical support to students returning home.

So far, 441 students have arrived at AP Bhavan in Delhi, with 158 already reunited with their families in Andhra Pradesh.

The remaining 283 students, including 130 from NIT Srinagar, 120 from LPU University, 16 from Sher-e-Kashmir University, and 10 from Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab, are currently being housed at the Bhavan.

Another 20 students from NIT Srinagar are expected to arrive in Delhi by Monday evening. The government has issued 40 Emergency Quota (EQ) train tickets and arranged meals for 300 students at AP Bhavan.