Andhra Minister Nadendla vows to solve 213 public grievances

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare and development of the poor, during a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at Kollipara mandal in Tenali constituency.

Minister Manohar, who participated in the programme along with district in-charge Collector A Bhargav Teja and Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha, received 213 grievances and issued on-the-spot instructions to officials. “This is my village… this is my responsibility,” he declared while directly interacting with citizens.

He said Rs 12,000 crore was credited into farmers’ accounts for kharif and rabi crops under minimum support price — a first of its kind in the country via direct benefit transfer. He added that Rs 10 crore was sanctioned for rural road expansion, particularly to improve farm access during summer.

In Kollipara, the Minister assured possession certificates for housing beneficiaries by next month and resolution of land survey issues within a week. He also announced Central lighting, road encroachment removal, sanitation upgrades, and repairs to decades-old drinking water pipelines.

Responding to a couple from the SC community, he sanctioned an AAY card and personally handed over 35 kg of rice.