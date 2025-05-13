Andhra MP directs officials to identify land for setting up industries in Tiruvuru

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath emphasised the need for industrial development in the Tiruvuru constituency of NTR district and urged officials to cooperate in identifying land for setting up industries.

He was speaking at the Division-level Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held in Tiruvuru, where 278 petitions were received, including 104 related to the Revenue Department. NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao were present.

The MP said the constituency holds special significance in the district and emphasised the need to establish industries to generate employment for SC/ST communities, who form a significant portion of the local population.

He criticised officials for their inaction in identifying 150 acres of land for a proposed leather park, and pointed out that 2,000 acres had already been earmarked for industries in Nandigama and Jaggayyapet constituencies.