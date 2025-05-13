Buddha Purnima outlines new doctrine of peace: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Buddha Purnima, describing it as a defining moment that outlined India’s new doctrine of peace backed by strength.

He highlighted the PM’s stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits and his clear message of India’s resolve to the global community.

In a post on X, he emphasised that while India cherishes its spiritual heritage, and pursues peace, it maintains a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism. He referenced the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, where India deployed indigenously developed drones and weapons to dismantle key infrastructure supporting State-sponsored terrorism across the border.

The operation showcased India’s advanced, homegrown defence technology, and its preparedness for modern warfare, instilling pride in every Indian, Naidu highlighted.

Under Modi’s leadership, Naidu said, India stands as a nation that commands global respect for its ancient values and cutting-edge capabilities. He urged citizens to remain united and prioritise the nation’s interests, reinforcing India’s commitment to peace.