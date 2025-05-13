Complete canal maintenance works with Rs 344 crore by June: Andhra Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned Rs 344 crore for the statewide canal maintenance, including desilting, removal of water hyacinth and algae, and repair of shutters and gates.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu directed officials to complete the maintenance works by the end of May 2025 under self-supervision to ensure irrigation systems are fully operational before the Kharif season.

In a teleconference held on Monday from his camp office in Vijayawada, Ramanaidu reviewed the progress with Chief Engineers (CEs), Superintending Engineers (SEs), and other senior officials, including Irrigation Special Chief Secretary G Saiprasad, CADA Commissioner Ramsundar Reddy, and Engineer-in-Chief M Venkateswara Rao. To expedite the process, short-term tenders with a seven-day window have been permitted wherever necessary.

He emphasised that all mechanical components, such as gates and shutters, should be inspected by Assistant Engineers, who are required to submit certification to the Chief Engineers confirming their functionality. Water Users’ Associations are tasked with completing the maintenance works within their jurisdiction by the end of May.

Unlike previous delays, he insisted that all maintenance works be completed with high quality standards well before the commencement of Kharif.