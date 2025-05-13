Evolve plan for effective functioning of CCTV cams in police stations: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to formulate a detailed plan to ensure the effective functioning of CCTV cameras in all police stations across the State.

A division bench comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and K Manmadha Rao, issued these orders in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh, highlighting the State’s failure to comply with a 2015 Supreme Court directive mandating CCTV installation in police stations and jails.

The court instructed the DGP to establish a dedicated authority to oversee the implementation. This authority shoud monitor the performance of CCTV cameras, ensure proper footage storage, and address issues such as equipment malfunctions, it said.

The court emphasised that any complaints regarding faulty cameras or storage problems must be promptly reported to the authority.

Further, the court mandated the creation of district-level authorities to supervise CCTV operations. These bodies should track details of complaints received, including their timing, and ensure accountability.

The court further ordered that defective cameras be repaired or replaced within a specified timeframe, with mechanisms to identify individuals responsible for any delays. The State was directed to maintain an inventory of CCTV equipment and ensure adequate footage storage in every district. The court had given the DGP until June 17, 2025, to submit a comprehensive report on the plan.