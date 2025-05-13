Explore ways to revive quota for tribals in agency: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to restoring 100% reservation for local tribals in government jobs in agency areas, emphasising the revival of GO No. 3, a landmark policy introduced in the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh in 2000.
In a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday, he directed senior officials from the Tribal Welfare and Law Departments to explore legal and administrative pathways to reinstate the policy, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2020.
The Chief Minister traced the history of reservation for tribals, noting that a 1986 GO had initially provided 100% quota for local tribals in teacher posts in agency areas. Legal challenges prompted the issuance of GO No. 3 in 2000, which accounted for increased women’s reservation, and facilitated the allocation of approximately 4,626 teacher posts to tribals in agency areas.
However, the policy faced judicial scrutiny when challenged in 2002, culminating in its cancellation by the Supreme Court in 2020. Naidu sharply criticised the previous government for its failure to effectively pursue a review petition, which led to the dismissal of the plea, and the subsequent loss of reservation benefits for tribal communities.
Naidu instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on reinstating GO No. 3 while ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines.
He emphasised the need for consulting tribal communities and organisations to gather inputs on the policy revival. The discussions also covered the legal hurdles, including the Supreme Court’s ruling, and the constitutional provisions for tribal rights, to identify viable strategies for restoring the reservation benefits.
The officials presented three potential options to address the reservation issue. The first option is to restore 100% reservation for local tribals in government jobs in agency areas, aligning with the original intent of GO No. 3. The second option proposes reservation proportional to the tribal population in these regions, ensuring a balanced approach. The third option, guided by the Supreme Court suggestions, limits reservation to a maximum of 50% to safeguard tribal rights while addressing legal constraints.
Highlighting the government’s unwavering commitment to tribal welfare, Naidu said, “We are fully dedicated to upholding tribal rights in agency areas. As promised during the elections, we will either revive GO No. 3 or deliver equivalent justice through alternative measures.”
To navigate the complex legal landscape, Naidu directed the officials to consult constitutional and legal experts at the national level on the matter. He also highlighted the government’s broader efforts to uplift tribal communities, including special schemes to enhance education, healthcare, and living standards in agency areas.
“No opportunity to deliver justice to tribals will be overlooked,” Naidu asserted.