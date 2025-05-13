Explore ways to revive quota for tribals in agency: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to restoring 100% reservation for local tribals in government jobs in agency areas, emphasising the revival of GO No. 3, a landmark policy introduced in the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh in 2000.

In a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday, he directed senior officials from the Tribal Welfare and Law Departments to explore legal and administrative pathways to reinstate the policy, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2020.

The Chief Minister traced the history of reservation for tribals, noting that a 1986 GO had initially provided 100% quota for local tribals in teacher posts in agency areas. Legal challenges prompted the issuance of GO No. 3 in 2000, which accounted for increased women’s reservation, and facilitated the allocation of approximately 4,626 teacher posts to tribals in agency areas.

However, the policy faced judicial scrutiny when challenged in 2002, culminating in its cancellation by the Supreme Court in 2020. Naidu sharply criticised the previous government for its failure to effectively pursue a review petition, which led to the dismissal of the plea, and the subsequent loss of reservation benefits for tribal communities.

Naidu instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on reinstating GO No. 3 while ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines.