Former Andhra MP alleges threat, files complaint with CP

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani has lodged a complaint with NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, alleging threats and vandalism by one Kadiyala Chakravarthy. Nani claimed that Chakravarthy, allegedly a close aide of his brother and MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, threatened him to withdraw a complaint filed with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chinni over financial irregularities and alleged involvement in a liquor scam.

In his complaint, Nani stated that Chakravarthy used abusive language and warned of harm if the ED complaint was not retracted. Additionally, Nani submitted CCTV footage showing an unidentified person removing traffic barriers and damaging plants near his residence, Kesineni Nilayam, on the night of May 10.

The intruder reportedly threatened Nani’s security guard before fleeing. Seeking a criminal case under sections of criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and mischief, Nani urged police to interrogate Chakravarthy and analyse call records to identify those behind the threats and vandalism. Following the complaint, Patamata police registered a case and conducted a inspection at Nani’s residence.