Mom, grandmother held for infant’s murder in Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA: In a chilling incident, a five-month-old infant named Yasmitha was allegedly murdered by her mother and grandmother in Jaggayya Cheruvu, Pithapuram.

The accused, Pasupuleti Sailaja and her mother Pedapati Annavaram, were arrested and remanded on Monday, confirmed Inspector G Srinivas.

Police said Sailaja had married Pasupuleti Satish from Narasingapuram in an inter-caste marriage two years ago, but the relationship deteriorated.

After separating, Sailaja moved back to her mother’s house, where she gave birth to Yasmitha.

Investigations revealed that Sailaja and Annavaram allegedly conspired to kill the infant to clear the way for Sailaja’s second marriage.

On the night of May 6, they reportedly strangled the child and dumped her body in a nearby well. To mislead investigators, they scattered turmeric, saffron powder, and lemons at the doorstep to suggest black magic. The crime surfaced after Sailaja’s father, Pasupuleti Durga Rao, unaware of the murder, filed a missing complaint.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The investigation is ongoing, Inspector Srinivas said.