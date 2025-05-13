Name Andhra's Kalli Thanda village after Murali: CPI

VIJAYAWADA: The CPI has urged the State government to honour martyred Jawan Murali Naik of Kalli Tanda in Sri Sathya Sai district in a befitting manner. In a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna highlighted Naik’s sacrifice, noting that the youth from a humble background joined the Indian Army to serve the nation.

The CPI has proposed naming of Kalli Tanda after Murali Naik, and installation of his statue. Additionally, it sought institution of a State-level bravery award in Naik’s memory.