NDA government using police for vendetta, alleges YSRCP coordinator Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held a meeting at the party central office in Tadepalli on Monday to discuss the declining law and order, weakened police system, and misuse of official machinery for political vendetta by the TDP-led NDA government.

YSRCP leaders condemned the coalition’s exploitation of police to silence opposition, citing the recent mistreatment of former minister Vidadala Rajini by a local Circle Inspector as evidence of authoritarianism. “The police are being used to intimidate those questioning the government’s failures,” Sajjala alleged.

The meeting criticised the government’s disregard for legal protocols, with police flouting regulations to target YSRCP activists. The leaders highlighted the coalition’s ‘Red Book Constitution’ as a symbol of lawlessness, and the obstruction of justice, noting the government’s refusal to allow DGP appointment for grievance redressal. “This shields their misconduct,” Sajjala asserted.

The meeting was attended by former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, and Rajini and ex-MPs and ex-MLAs.