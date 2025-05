KURNOOL: A Central Design Organization (CDO) team, led by Chief Engineer Vijayabhaskar, inspected the Srisailam dam on Monday to assess its structural safety and track progress on critical repair works.

The team focused on key areas, including the approach road, previously eroded hilly zones, and essential dam infrastructure like the plunge pool, gate operations, and water retention systems.

During the visit, dam authorities provided detailed updates on both ongoing and pending safety measures.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Superintending Engineer (CDO) Shivakumar Reddy stated that the review was conducted in accordance with recommendations from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to address structural design flaws.

1st phase of dam repairs estimated to cost Rs 200 cr

He added that construction of the approach road would commence soon. The CDO team confirmed that there is no immediate threat to the dam’s safety, though concerns persist regarding the plunge pool, a pit formed by erosion below the spillway apron.

Srisailam dam Superintendent Engineer Sriramachandra Murthy and other officials accompanied the CDO team during the inspection.

According to sources, the plunge pool, which lies at a depth of approximately 122 meters, compared to the apron’s 169 meters, has expanded beneath the dam’s deepest foundation block, located at 134 meters. Experts have cautioned that although the dam remains safe at present, urgent containment measures are necessary to prevent further erosion.

This erosion has been worsened by heavy water flows over the spillway, steadily enlarging the plunge pool.