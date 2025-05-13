No surge in ailments due to liquor: Andhra ex-minister Vidadala Rajini

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Vidadala Rajini slammed the NDA government’s claims linking YSRCP’s liquor policy to a surge in liver and kidney diseases, calling them baseless attempts to tarnish the previous regime.

She refuted the allegations of increased liquor consumption under the YSRCP government, citing data showing a decline in liquor sales from 3.84 crore cases in 2018-19 to 3.32 crore cases in 2023-24, and beer sales dropping from 2.77 crore to 1.12 crore cases.

She highlighted the YSRCP’s measures, including reduced hours, and eliminating 43,000 illegal belt shops, besides no reports of illicit liquor deaths during 2019-24.

Rajini accused the coalition of ignoring their record, noting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s introduction of 200 liquor brands during 2014-19, while the YSRCP maintained existing ones, verified by Chennai’s SJS Lab and compliant with the Competition Act.

She emphasised YSRCP’s healthcare reforms, expanding Aarogyasri procedures from 1,059 to 3,254, increasing ambulances from 622 to 2,204, and reducing shortage of doctors, nurses, and technicians significantly.

The NDA’s claims lack scientific backing, she said, as improved diagnostics under YSRCP led to better case detection, not a liquor crisis.