Patient-centred approach vital for nurses: Andhra Minister at International Nurses Day event

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday called upon nurses to reflect on their commitment to the noble profession of nursing and to uphold the values of compassion and care exemplified by Florence Nightingale.

Speaking at the International Nurses Day programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Vijayawada, the Minister urged nurses to serve with a human touch “receive patients with a smile, hear them with patience, treat them with compassion, and see them off with a smile on their faces.”

The event was organised by the AP State Nurses & Midwives Council to commemorate the 205th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. For the first time, Florence Nightingale Awards were presented to outstanding nurses in five categories.

Highlighting the critical role of nurses in both healthcare and national progress, the Minister said, “Nurses are as important as soldiers guarding our borders. Every additional year of life expectancy leads to measurable economic growth, and nurses are vital to that gain.” He cautioned, that while pursuing their rights, healthcare professionals must not neglect their responsibilities. He also appealed to media outlets to show empathy and not discourage nursing staff by magnifying minor errors, especially given their often difficult working conditions.

On the State’s nursing infrastructure, the Minister said AP has 1,21,403 registered nurses, of whom 16,801 are working in government hospitals. Despite the previous government’s ‘zero vacancy’ claim, over 5,000 nursing posts remain unfilled, and the recruitment process has now begun.

He directed the State Nurses & Midwives Council to ensure all practicing nurses are duly registered and warned against engaging unqualified personnel. Stressing the importance of quality education, he announced strict enforcement of norms related to infrastructure and clinical attachments.