Raw deal in nominated posts irks Kadapa TDP

KADAPA: The TDP rank and file of YSR Kadapa are expressing frustration over being overlooked for key corporation chairperson posts despite the district’s significant contribution to the party’s electoral success in the recent general elections.

Since the TDP-led NDA came to power in the State, 101 corporation chairperson posts have been filled in phases. However, Kadapa has not received a single prominent post, causing discontent among the rank and file.

In the elections, the NDA secured five out of seven Assembly seats in the district, a major comeback for the TDP. During the campaign, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured local leaders of prominent posts, including MLC seats and TTD Trust board membership, especially for those facing legal cases due to their party work. However, these promises remain unfulfilled, leaving senior and second-tier leaders disappointed.

While key posts in APSRTC, Housing, and AP State Skill Development Corporation have been filled, Kadapa received only one notable nominated post.