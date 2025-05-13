Severe heatwave conditions likely in 29 mandals of Andhra today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 29 mandals across the State on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to range between 42°C and 43.5°C.

Kakani in Narasaraopet mandal recorded the highest temperature of 43.7°C, followed by Inkollu in Bapatla at 43.5°C, Juvvigunta in Prakasam district at 43.3°C, Moguluru in NTR district at 43.1°C, and Chityala in East Godavari district at 42.8°C. Another 17 districts reported maximum temperatures of around 41°C on Monday.

The disaster management authority stated in a press release that moderate heatwave conditions are also expected in 21 more mandals, bringing the total number of affected mandals to 53. On Tuesday, severe heat is expected in four mandals of Srikakulam district, two in Vizianagaram, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam, three in Kakinada, and one in East Godavari.

Moderate rainfall is forecast at several locations in North Andhra regions on Thursday.