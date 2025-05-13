Speed up urban civic works ahead of monsoon: Andhra Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana on Monday held a video conference with Municipal Commissioners, directing them to accelerate key civic operations ahead of the monsoon, and enhance urban governance.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, Director Sampath Kumar, Swachhandhra Corporation MD Anil Kumar Reddy, and several Commissioners.

Emphasising monsoon preparedness, Narayana urged officials to complete drain desilting works to prevent flooding and avoid accidents caused by overflowing open drains.

He also instructed them to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water in urban areas until the monsoon.

Expressing concern over the rising street dog population, the MAUD Minister stressed the need to intensify Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations to ensure public safety.

To strengthen urban infrastructure, Narayana called for the swift issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

Highlighting revenue generation, he directed municipal bodies to intensify property and other tax collections. Additionally, he urged frequent inspections of Anna Canteens to maintain quality of food and hygiene.

The MAUD Minister suggested implementing Chandigarh’s greenery model of planting trees along city roads.