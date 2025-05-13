TTD to establish urban design and planning cell to modernise Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated a landmark urban development plan for Tirumala with the State government approval to set up a dedicated Urban Design and Planning (UDP) Cell.

The decision, approved in a recent Cabinet meeting, is the first such initiative in four decades, led by TTD executive officer (EO) J Shyamala Rao.

The UDP Cell comprises eight specialized posts, including a Director (Planning), Planning Officer, Associate Planner, Assistant Planner, Superintendent, GIS Specialist, Architectural Draughtsman, and Surveyor. While the Director and Planning Officer will be appointed on deputation from the State’s Town & Country Planning Department, other roles allow for direct recruitment or deputation. The state government has also approved revised pay scales for the GIS Specialist and Surveyor, ensuring a strong operational framework.

The initiative comes as Tirumala grapples with issues like overcrowding, accommodation shortages, and infrastructure challenges while striving to preserve its spiritual and cultural heritage. The TTD Trust Board, in its meeting on December 24, 2024, resolved to create the UDP Cell to address these concerns and align Tirumala’s development with the State’s long-term vision.

According to official sources, the UDP Cell’s focus areas include urban planning, architecture, and infrastructure optimization. Priority projects involve the construction of a modern Central Reception Office, redesigning shopping complexes, food courts, and eateries (both TTD-run and private), and planning new roads, footpaths, and essential buildings.

Additionally, the UDP Cell will assess existing structures, recommend demolitions or reconstructions, and ensure that all new developments align with temple traditions and Hindu cultural aesthetics.

Rao emphasised that the initiative aims for planned growth, balancing spiritual significance with modern infrastructure needs. “Our objective is to create a next-generation ambiance while retaining Tirumala’s spiritual essence,” he said.

With TTD’s workforce comprising 5,000 permanent and 12,000 contract employees, the UDP Cell is a significant step forward in addressing urban challenges while enhancing the pilgrim experience. The initiative is seen as the most comprehensive urban planning effort since the tenure of former administrators PVRK Prasad and IVR Krishna Rao.