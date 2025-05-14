91 firms came forward to invest Rs 91,839 cr in AP: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Tuesday instructed officials to appoint a dedicated nodal officer for every company planning to set up IT and electronics units in the State.

Holding a high-level review meeting with senior officials at his residence in Undavalli, Lokesh said it would ensure quicker approvals.

Highlighting the State’s ambition to turn Visakhapatnam into a leading technology and innovation hub, Lokesh asked the officials to prepare a roadmap to attract major IT and electronics companies.

He mentioned that 91 companies have already submitted proposals to invest a combined Rs 91,839 crore, which are projected to create over 1.41 lakh jobs. “Our goal is to generate 5 lakh jobs in the IT and electronics sectors over the next five years. This is vital not only for economic growth but also for positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in technology-driven employment,” he said.

He directed the officials to expedite clearances for proposed projects and personally engage with company representatives to resolve issues and fast-track operations.