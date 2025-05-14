Andhra: Minister initiates steps to end graft & streamline district health admin

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav held a three-and-a-half-hour video conference review with District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) and District Health Services Coordinators (DCHSs) on Tuesday, raising concerns over poor performance, corruption, and lack of accountability in district health administration.

The review, conducted from the AP Secretariat in Velagapudi, was attended by Special CS MT Krishna Babu, Secondary Health Director Dr A Siri, and other officials. Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Veerapandian took part in the meeting virtually.

District performance rankings revealed NTR Krishna district as the top performer, followed by Vizianagaram and Prakasam, while Anantapur and Rayalaseema districts lagged behind.

Yadav demanded explanations from underperforming DMHOs and ordered corrective measures to enhance healthcare services.