Don’t delay sanction of industrial approvals: TG Bharat

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat has said several industrialists evinced interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Chairing a meeting with General Managers of the Industries Department at the APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he enquired about the pending projects and details of the approvals to be given to different companies in the districts.

While discussing the projects that were approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) in the last five meetings, he took stock of the progress of their grounding. Later, he also took note of the district wise incentives to be provided to industries.

He said the State is attracting huge investments after the formation of the coalition government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Making it clear that there should be no delay in sanctioning approvals for industries, he wanted the General Managers to bring any of the field level issues to the notice of the higher officials. Apart from heavy industries, the government is also focusing on the MSME sector, and MSME parks are being set up in every Assembly constituency. Similarly, food processing units and handlooms and textiles parks are also being established to provide employment opportunities to the local youth, he said.