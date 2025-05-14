Guntur police conduct cordon and search operations to curb anti-social activities

GUNTUR: Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar, on Tuesday, supervised a cordon and search operation at Ramireddy Thota Colony under Kothapeta Police Station limits, aimed at tracking criminal elements and curbing anti-social activity.

East Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdul Aziz led the operation, which involved around 80 police personnel. Police seized 63 vehicles—60 two-wheelers and three auto-rickshaws—for lacking valid documents or number plates. Officers instructed the owners to produce relevant documentation or face legal action.

Police collected fingerprint and palm print data from several suspects using mobile biometric devices. They apprehended a mobile phone thief from Vizianagaram and took him into custody. Authorities also verified the records of four rowdy-sheeters and two suspect-sheeters.

The SP said police will continue surprise checks at lodges, railway stations, and bus stands. He added that CCTV surveillance and drone monitoring are being intensified to prevent criminal activities, particularly the drug trade involving ganja. Circle Inspectors (CI) from Kothapeta, Lalapet, and Old Guntur also participated in the operation.