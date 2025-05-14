Jagan consoles parents of Jawan Murali Naik

ANANTAPUR: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the family of martyred jawan Murali Naik at Kalli Thanda in Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday, offering solace in an emotionally charged atmosphere.

The small living room, filled with grieving family members, friends, and well-wishers, was steeped in sorrow as Naik’s parents repeatedly broke down, sharing memories of their son. Jagan paid tributes to the martyr, squatting on the floor to connect with the family. The YSRCP chief announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the party, noting that the tradition of providing Rs 50 lakh to honour fallen soldiers was initiated by the YSRCP government. As he left, Jagan folded his hands in respect to the gathered crowd, who mourned the loss of the braveheart.

In a brief address, Jagan hailed Murali Naik’s supreme sacrifice as an enduring testament to duty and valour. “Though young, his courage will inspire many. The nation remains indebted to his sacrifice,” he said, emphasising that Naik’s spirit lives on as a symbol of honour.