JSP holds special prayers seeking divine blessings for Indian Army

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh led special prayers of JSP across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, invoking divine strength for the Indian Army, and national leadership amid rising border tensions.

Following the call of JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Durgesh performed special pujas at Sri Kumara Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Anaparthi. Chanting Vedic hymns alongside party cadres and women activists, he prayed for divine blessings to strengthen the army’s will and suppress cross-border terrorism. “The entire nation stands with our brave soldiers,” Durgesh said, adding that the JSP will continue to champion nationalism.