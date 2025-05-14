Officials get rap for slow pace of JJM

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar Babu on Tuesday directed officials to align with the development vision of both the Centre and the State, ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes and infrastructure projects.

Dinakar, who chaired a district-level review at the Bapatla Collectorate, stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination to meet national and State objectives.

Referring to the district’s current GDP of 11.2%, he urged officials to aim for 15%, with a focus on expanding natural farming, improving coverage under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and boosting milk production. He flagged poor utilisation of MGNREGS funds and noted that households had received only 40 average workdays. He called for prioritising the construction of cattle sheds, farm ponds, and Amrit Sarovars to maximise employment.

Dinakar criticised the slow pace of works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and highlighted that over 60% of sanctioned rural houses remain incomplete. He also noted shortfalls in PMGSY road projects and urged enhanced focus on tribal connectivity and drainage infrastructure.

On tourism, he said Suryalanka Beach was being developed under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, with plans to obtain Blue Flag certification to boost eco-tourism.